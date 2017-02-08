Deputies: Man arrested two days in a row for assaulting the same woman

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after investigators say he assaulted a woman multiple times, including the day after he was arrested for the first assault.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home along Fox Run Drive last Wednesday to the report of an assault. Deputies said Wayne Bernard Patton, 37, hit a woman multiple times, causing contusions and breaking her ribs.

Patton was arrested at the scene and charged. He was ordered by a judge not to have contact with the woman.

Deputies say the next day Domestic Violence Detectives followed up on the incident and found Patton had assaulted the same woman earlier in the day causing injury to her head and hip.

Patton was given a $200,000 bond for violating the conditions of his release from jail. He was charged with 2 counts of felony habitual assault, assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury and pretrial release violation.

Investigators say Patton has a history of assaulting females.

He has had recent convictions of assault on a female, habitual assault, assault with deadly weapon and going armed to the terror of people.

