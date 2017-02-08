Another Gastonia house fire intentionally set

A house fire in Gastonia was intentionally set Wednesday morning, the Gastonia Fire Department says.

Firefighters were called around 12:23 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Essex Street. Heavy smoke and flames were showing when they arrived.

This marks the third house fire in the city since Tuesday that has been intentionally set.

RELATED: Early-morning Gastonia house fires being investigated as arson

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes. The home was vacant at the time, fire officials say.

The fire caused around $10,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.