Fitness company tours CLT Airport as possible landing spot for gym

In the future, you may be getting a little more pumped up about travel days at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

WBTV exclusively caught up with ROAM Fitness, a company that just put the first gym behind security lines in Baltimore, to talk about the possibilities about putting an airport gym in the Queen City.

"We believe travel days don't mean compromising your health," said Tyler Manegold, President of ROAM Fitness.

"For the most part, options behind airport security include sitting and eating and drinking. There's really nothing for a healthy lifestyle."

Manegold and Cynthia Sandall toured Charlotte Douglas last week. They specifically looked at an open area behind Checkpoint A as a possible landing spot for one of their fitness centers.

"Our goal is to transform the travel experience for as many people as possible," said Sandall, Chief Marketing Officer for the company.

On the last day of January, ROAM Fitness opened their first gym in the terminal of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

"We want people to take travel back as me time even if it is for work," said Sandall.

The company wants to open two more airport gyms by the end of the year and 20 gyms in the next five years.

"Charlotte is a fantastic airport," said Manegold. "Great location, a lot of traffic coming through."

Manegold said the empty spot behind Checkpoint A is surrounded by healthy food alternatives at the airport and it could be a potential landing spot in the future.

"I think it would be a great idea," said Dave DeJulio, an airport traveler. "It's a good way to pass the time if you've got a couple hours to spend here."

Sandall hopes people will be attracted to the modern design of the workout center that includes cardio machines, free weights and even personal showers. The proximity to their only existing gym in Baltimore is also a plus.

"It's close enough to our Baltimore location so you can start to see economies of scale for members who have an annual pass with us they can use it at both locations," she told WBTV.

Officials at CLT Airport tell WBTV that nothing was signed after the tour and nothing is set in stone but the owners of ROAM Fitness say they are interested and excited about the possibilities.

They are currently traveling to other airports around the U.S. to get a feel for how the idea will catch on and where.

