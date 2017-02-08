Pair arrested in Kannapolis armed theft, police chase

Two suspects were arrested following an armed theft and police chase in Kannapolis early Wednesday morning.

It started around 2 a.m. at the Rent-A-Center in the 900 block of S Cannon Boulevard, where three televisions were stolen and nine gunshots were fired into the business, the store manager says.

Kannapolis police say when they arrived at the Rent-A-Center, two men were trying to load a TV into a vehicle.

The suspects then jumped into two separate vehicles and while fleeing the parking lot, collided with one another. Both suspects continued driving for a short time on South Cannon Boulevard before crashing and running off.

Police were able to catch the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Willie El'Beehard Anthony and 16-year-old Jamarqua Antonio Davis.

The vehicles later came back as stolen from China Grove.

“I would have expected this to happen closer to Christmas,” said Hollie Drye, who works in the shopping complex where this happened. “So far, I have not felt threatened going out to my car at all. Not threatened closing up the building at night.”

"I am going to go in and talk to my associates and make sure they understand to stay calm, give them what they want," said Christie Preston, the Manager for the Radio Shack next door to Rent-A-Center. Her store has been broken into a handful of times over the past couple of years. “If we still have problems with guns then everyone will be concerned. People will get hurt.”

Anthony was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, RDO, hit and run, felony flee to elude, and no operator's license.

Davis was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, injury to real property, RDO, hit and run, fail to heed blue lights and no operator's license.

Additional charges are pending regarding the stolen vehicles. Both suspects are being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

No one was reportedly inside the store at the time of the incident. The Rent-A-Center opened at their regular time. ?

