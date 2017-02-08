I-77 NB near I-85 reopens following tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of Interstate 77 northbound near Interstate 85 for a time Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say at least two lanes on I-77 were shut down. All lanes were back open by 6:30 a.m., the Charlotte Observer reports.

Highway Patrol is handling the crash.

CLICK HERE to view live NCDOT traffic cams.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

