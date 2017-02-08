ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory in effect for WBTV viewing area through 10 AM

* Pockets of Dense Fog For Morning Rush

* Warm Weather Continues For Now

* More Rain Coming Tonight

Rain that crossed the area overnight is now well east of the WBTV viewing, leaving just a few wet roads for the morning commute. The bigger issue this morning will likely be pockets of dense fog. Poor visibility could hamper your commute, so be cautious on your way to work.

Beyond the morning fog, most of today will be quiet. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with warm afternoon readings back in the low 70s. A cold front arrives tonight, and with it, a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm. The threat for severe weather is minimal, but not non-existent, so we'll be monitoring. Make sure you have a way to get weather information through the night. The WBTV Weather app is an excellent choice.

The rain will clear the area before daybreak Thursday and then the high temperatures will fall back to the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon and the low 50s on Friday. There is a Wind Advisory out Thursday for the mountains, where snow flurries and wind gusts to 50 mph can be expected.

Once again, it's another hyper-quick cold snap, as we warm right back up in time for the weekend.

Enjoy your mild hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

