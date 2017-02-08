BREAKING overnight: Gas leak at Newton plant

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Wednesday, February 8. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. There is a lot to catch you up on while you were sleeping...

BREAKING: A sea of emergency crews were on the scene when we arrived to the Newton Water Plant earlier this morning. Officials are looking into a gas leak at the plant. Is this impacting the water for residents in the area? WBTV's Micah Smith first broke the story, she'll have answers in a live report right at 5 a.m.

A big development if you're following the Trump administration's travel ban. The three-judge panel is deliberating now whether to reinstate the ban. We'll have details on what attorneys for both sides argued and how soon the judges will announce their decision.

VIDEO ALERT: We have some incredible video of the aftermath of devastating weather in Louisiana. A state of emergency is in effect in Louisiana after those strong storms and tornadoes moved across the Southern part of the state.

On Your Side: Are you still trying to get back to normal after Hurricane Matthew? We'll tell you about a deadline FEMA extended for victims to apply for a flood insurance program.

NEW at 6 a.m.: A really neat opportunity is being considered at Charlotte Douglas Airport you might like: Putting a gym in the airport to get a workout in! We have more information on the proposal from WBTV's Mark Davenport. Make sure you're tuned in at 6:45 p.m. for the story.

WEATHER ALERT: There is some important info on the weather forecast for today. We have new information on the threat of severe weather decreasing for today. Make sure you catch WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin's forecast so you're prepared.

