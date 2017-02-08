Gas leak shuts down Newton Water Plant

Barbara Hart, a local woman known for animal advocacy, has now been charged with cruelty to animals after the sheriff said that sick dogs and dead cats were found in her Salisbury home.More >>
Barbara Hart, a local woman known for animal advocacy, has now been charged with cruelty to animals after the sheriff said that sick dogs and dead cats were found in her Salisbury home.More >>
In January 2016, cameras were gathered and ground was broken on a site along Templeton Road in Iredell County. A promise was made to open by the end of 2016.More >>
In January 2016, cameras were gathered and ground was broken on a site along Templeton Road in Iredell County. A promise was made to open by the end of 2016.More >>
The will begin at the Dixie Village Shopping Center on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia and will end at Regal Cinemas on East Franklin Boulevard.More >>
The will begin at the Dixie Village Shopping Center on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia and will end at Regal Cinemas on East Franklin Boulevard.More >>
Three City of Kannapolis employees have been elected to serve in leadership positions for their respective professional organizations, according to a news release provided by the City.More >>
Three City of Kannapolis employees have been elected to serve in leadership positions for their respective professional organizations, according to a news release provided by the City.More >>
Deputies said a woman in one car shot nearly 12 times at the woman in the second car. The sheriff's office said that a man inside the second vehicle was injured in the shooting.More >>
Deputies said a woman in one car shot nearly 12 times at the woman in the second car. The sheriff's office said that a man inside the second vehicle was injured in the shooting.More >>