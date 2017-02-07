WBTV Sports Overtime: Marvin Ridge Girls Basketball Turn Around - | WBTV Charlotte

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
What amazing story going on at Marvin Ridge.

They are currently 13-9 and 3 victories away from setting the single season record for wins.  Just 2 years ago, this program went 0-25.

But wait, there's more.  Jamie Ellis is a first year varsity head coach.  She is just 21 years old and still a junior at Wingate University.  Yes, she is juggling class work as a double major while coaching at her alma mater.

For more on this special group of ladies, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

