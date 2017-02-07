74-year-old man ID'd after deadly fire in Morganton

A 74-year-old man has been identified after his body was found inside a burned home that caught fire Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at a home along the 2700-block of Piney Road in Morganton around 6:55 p.m., according to investigators.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames with the roof partially collapsed. Neighbors said a man lived in the home alone, but they weren't sure if he was inside.

Officials say it took about an hour to get the fire out, but say "search efforts were hindered due to the instability of the structure." Firefighters later discovered the body of 74-year-old Benjamin Charles Weatherford.

According to investigators, the flame was an accidental fire that started in the living room area near a wood-burning stove.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death. The SBI is assisting in the investigation, which is standard in a deadly fire.?

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.