Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tornadoes rip though Louisiana and other parts of the deep south, causing paths of destruction. The same weather system will be much weaker when it crosses the Carolinas just about news time at 11:00. Eric Thomas says tomorrow; we could very well face some strong thunderstorms and heavy rain as another line of weather moves through.

It was an odd news day all around-- a man hijacked an ambulance and forced it to drive 3 miles before police stopped him. Then, there was the story of a mother who hit her son in the head with a samurai sword, causing injury to him and his child. She is now charged. And, a daycare worker is accused of breastfeeding a child without the mother’s permission.

On top of all that, rumors on social media of roundups of illegals for deportation by ICE agents proved false. ICE did make two arrests, but they say they were specific and have no plans to implement random arrests.

Our reporter, Alex Giles, tonight asks, "what would you do if you're suddenly attacked by a vicious dog?" Alex shows us how to "think fast" to avoid serious injury.

