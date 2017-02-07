Charlotteans have mixed reaction over new Secretary of Education

People in Charlotte are speaking out about the confirmation of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Some said they believe she doesn't have a clue how to improve education for all. They listened to DeVos' confirmation hearings.

"Our future depends on this woman who literally has no idea whether or not disabled children should have rights in schools, or guns to be in school because of grizzly bears, who can't answer basic questions about education," parent Mary Green said.

Politicians were concerned after DeVos' hearings, and left unimpressed.

"This sends a terrible message that preparation is not important, that accountability is not important," Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake said. "All that is important in this process is money."

Commissioner Leake joined about 200 people in front of Senator Thom Tillis' office in Charlotte Tuesday to speak out against recent decisions made in Washington, DC and the confirmation of DeVos.

"That worries me because the weakest of weak will not get the support we need." Leake said.

Parents holding signs reading "No to DeVos" wanted to send a message to Tillis not to vote for her. He did. Voters are concerned DeVos will favor charter schools and handing out vouchers so kids can attend private schools and leave traditional public schools behind.

"We are guaranteed public education and it needs to be quality for everyone," parent Angie Cash said.

Tillis' office did send a statement concerning his vote for DeVos.

Senator Tillis spoke to Betsy DeVos last week, and she reiterated her support for IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) and her responsibility to provide public school systems with the support and resources they need. He believes she will advocate on behalf of the needs of students, parents, teachers and administrators - especially students with special needs. Senator Tillis views his job as a legislator to serve as a check and balance on the Executive branch, and takes this responsibility very seriously. He will hold Secretary DeVos and the Department of Education accountable, and he is confident the Department will work closely with stakeholders in North Carolina to ensure students receive the educational opportunities they deserve.

The Founder and President of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, Darrell Allison, doesn't have a problem with DeVos. He thinks she will shake things up but in a good way.

"With Betsy DeVos you have someone who's not oppose to the idea that we have good strong traditional public school models that have a place to play," Allison said. "But we also need to make sure we pull a seat to the table with public charter schools as well as private schools by way of programs."

Allison believes DeVos will use her background and experience to explore different options for students.

"We need to utilize every successful model in our nation and in North Carolina," Allison said. "Because I truly believe the more quality options you have for citizens and their family and children the better chances we are going to find that education that's uniquely right for that child."

People say they will keep a close watch on what DeVos does. They are concerned their efforts could be in vain.

"I am concerned that even if we do turn this around in four years, there is going to be some serious damage under our public school system," Green said. "Education leaders, teacher unions, everyone standing up and saying this is not the right choice and yet our Congress people supporting this cabinet nomination. It's really bothersome."

Allison said he hopes the new secretary will visit North Carolina real soon.

