Family reunion amid travel ban litigation

A three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington state will hear from both sides Tuesday concerning the Trump Administration's travel ban on individuals who want to come to America from seven majority Muslim countries.

The executive order was temporarily stayed by a federal court judge Friday. The ruling was welcome news to several immigrant families in our area, including two Iranian siblings who came to North Carolina for their college studies. Maryam graduated from UNC-Charlotte and has started a career in architecture. Her brother attends North Carolina State University.

Their parents were initially blocked from entering the country when the order was first issued, despite their visas. Now they are in Charlotte for an eight-week long visit. Like many families who have arrived at airports the past two days, they knew the window of opportunity to enter could be brief as litigation continues.

“I still can’t believe that they’re here!” said Maryam, laughing while she sat between her parents at the Charlotte Immigration Law Firm. It’s her father’s first visit, and it comes after a health scare back in their home country.

Maryam joked how her parents have woken her up each morning instead of an alarm clock.

“Oh, it’s amazing. I’ve been sad for a while,” she said, “But now I’m really happy.”

The reunion almost didn’t happen.

“It’s never been really easy,” said Maryam. “We’re trying to build a future for ourselves. We can’t help it, but we still really care about our family and we want to see them.” She has a single-entry visa which makes it difficult to return to the United States, if she leaves.

For them, travel is all about maintaining the family connection.

For the Trump Administration, the executive order is about national security, thwarting terrorism and delivering on a campaign promise to clamp down on immigration. The President has stood firm despite legal challenges and protests.

Confusion over the ban has meant extra hours for immigration attorneys like Benjamin Snyder, who helped Maryam and met her family at the airport.

“The expression on everyone’s face was that of sheer joy and relief,” said Snyder.

Snyder said the family experienced no trouble at the airport. Maryam said she’s experienced nothing but support at work and among friends.

“It felt absolutely great. It’s still the America that I really, really like,” she said.

She says she can’t wait to share it with her parents.

As supporters and opponents of the travel ban watch what happens Tuesday in a federal appeals court, the President has said he’s prepared to take this battle all the way to the Supreme Court.

