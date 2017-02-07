Child bitten by dog, dog found fatally shot in separate incidents along same road

A child was bitten by a dog in Lancaster County and in a turn of events another dog was found fatally shot along the same road Tuesday afternoon. The incidents were initially believed to be the result of the same case, but investigators say they are separate incidents.

According to the Lancaster County Sherrif's Office, investigators got a call Tuesday afternoon about a 3-year-old girl who was bitten by a dog along the 9700-block of Blackwelder Road. According to deputies, that dog belonged to the family and is now being held in quarantine.

It's not clear the extent of the young girl's injuries.

About a block away, investigators say a woman called deputies to say her dog had been fatally shot. The sheriff's office is investigating.

Both incidents happened within a block of one another, but investigators say they are unrelated.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or email www.sccrimestoppers.com.?

