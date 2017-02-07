Officials seek shooter after NC bald eagle killed

HARPERS CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — A dead bald eagle was found alongside a road Monday just north of Harpers Crossroads in Chatham County.

The eagle appeared to die from a single gunshot to the head, according to Claude Smith, an officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The eagle was found around 7:45 a.m. in a ditch along Siler City/Glendon Road.

**CLICK HERE FOR UNEDITED PHOTO - WARNING: IMAGE IS GRAPHIC**

Smith said that rewards up to $1,000 are typically given in these kinds of cases.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-855-WILD-TIP or Smith at 919-239-9897.

Tips can be made anonymously.