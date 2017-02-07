Recipe: Gallery Restaurant's Butternut Squash 'Alfredo'

Chef de Cuisine, Matt Tilman, of Gallery Restaurant developed his Butternut Squash "Alfredo" recipe as a lower fat alternative to the family friendly recipe of Fettuccine Alfredo. And get this, it's also vegetarian and gluten-free.

This recipe makes about 5 cups of "pasta".

Ingredients

3ea Garlic Cloves, Minced

1ea Shallot, Minced

1qt Half and Half

¾ Tbsp Xanthan Gum

1.5oz Low Fat Spreadable Cheese (such as Boursin or Alouette)

4oz Low Fat Cream Cheese

½ bunch Parsley, Chopped.

Directions

Sweat garlic and shallots in a medium saucepan making sure not to get any color on them. Add the half and half and bring to a simmer. Transfer the hot dairy into the pitcher of a blender. Blend on high. Sprinkle in the xanthan gum while the blender is going. Let blend for 2 minutes on high. Return dairy mixture to the saucepan. Whisk in the spreadable cheese, cream cheese, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with your favorite vegetable “noodle” such as butternut squash, zucchini or spaghetti squash.

