Overnight Detours Coming to I-77 near uptown Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C. (February 7, 2017) – As crews work on the construction of the I-77 Express Lanes near uptown Charlotte, two upcoming overnight detours are planned between the I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange to accommodate work on the Oaklawn Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge near the LaSalle Street exit.

The detour for each location is as follows:

Pedestrian Bridge near LaSalle Street – Please see attached detour map:

This detour will occur on I-77 southbound on the night of Wednesday, February 8 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured just north of the I-85/I-77 interchange to I-85 southbound to Brookshire Boulevard and back on I-77 southbound. Please be advised that ramps leading to this portion of I-77 during the hours of these detours will be temporarily closed. This detour will allow crews to safely work under the pedestrian bridge just north of La Salle Street on Wednesday night.

Oaklawn Avenue Bridge – Please see attached detour map:

This detour will occur on I-77 southbound on the weekend nights of February 10 to February 12 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured just north of the I-85/I-77 interchange to I-85 southbound to Brookshire Boulevard and back on I-77 southbound. Please be advised that ramps leading to this portion of I-77 during the hours of the detour will be temporarily closed. Crews are demolishing the northwest corner of the Oaklawn Avenue bridge for the construction of the new Oaklawn Avenue bridge as part of the I-77 Express Lanes. The new and improved bridge will contain bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides. The east part of the bridge will be wider, providing space under Oaklawn Avenue for a future greenway connection.

Traffic on the Oaklawn Avenue bridge will be detoured to the La Salle Street bridge on the weekend nights of February 10 to February 12. This detour will take place from 11:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit and work zone signs, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

Once the project is complete, dedicated express lanes will run adjacent to the existing general purpose lanes. The number of general purpose lanes will remain the same as today. Drivers will have the choice of using the express lanes to avoid travel delays, the general purpose lanes or a combination of both. Vehicles with three or more occupants (including the driver) and equipped with a transponder may use the express lanes for free. The full 26-mile project is slated to be completed in 2018.