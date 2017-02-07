Patient accused of hijacking ambulance in Gaston County

A Charlotte man accused of hijacking a Gaston County ambulance went before a judge Wednesday.

Bobby Glenn's court appearance happened via video monitor. He was in a wheel chair. The Sheriff's Office told WBTV that it was in Glenn's "best interest to be in a wheelchair."

The 22 year old was arrested Tuesday morning.

Gaston County EMS said they were called to a medical incident on Ozark Avenue where they picked up a man, later identified as Glenn, and a three year old child. They were headed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center when Glenn came out of the back compartment and forced the driver to go where he wanted, EMS said.

Gastonia Police said Glenn was combative and threatened to kill the medic who was driving if he stopped driving.

The medic at the back of the ambulance was able to radio dispatch and tell them what was happening.

Gaston County EMS said a GPS tracker helped emergency officials find the ambulance. Police said they were able to get in front of the ambulance and stop it on I-85 in McAddenville. They arrested Glenn for a number of charges including kidnapping, assault, communicating threats, resisting a public officer, and child abuse.

The medical officials were not injured.

During his court appearance, the Judge appointed a public defender for Glenn.

On Wednesday, Gaston County EMS told WBTV they're reviewing the incident to see what, if anything, they can do differently to make sure a case such as this doesn't happened again.

Emergency officials said the medics in the hijacked ambulance followed procedure and did everything they were supposed to do. A department said they plan to discuss the incident with staff.

