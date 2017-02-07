DA dismisses murder charges in December Rowan Co. homicide case

The Rowan County District Attorney's Office has dismissed murder charges against two men who had been charged with the killing of Christopher Todd Rumple in December of 2016.

On Saturday, December 4, deputies arrived at the 500 block of Carter Street in the Enochville Community after a neighbor called and said his neighbor had been shot.

The victim was identified as Christopher Todd Rumple, 48, of Kannapolis.

A witness told police about a car they saw possibly leaving the scene. Officers stopped the car on I-85 a short time later and arrested the two suspects in the shooting.

Jahari Shaheed Rustin, 20, and Jai Wontreal Winchester, 21, were both charged with murder and jailed without bond.

In an email provided to WBTV, Assistant District Attorney Greg Butler laid out the reasons for the dismissal of charges against Rustin and Winchester in the case:

As a career prosecutor with over 30 years’ experience including hundreds of homicide prosecutions, I was assigned to review this investigation. I began by conducting a thorough review of all the available evidence, did extensive research on the applicable law, and consulted with law enforcement and many other resources across the state.

The legal, moral, and ethical duty of a Prosecutor is not to simply prosecute and convict, but to seek justice. As the North Carolina Court of Appeals recently stated, a prosecutor’s role is “not simply that of an advocate; the prosecutor’s duty is to seek justice, not merely to convict”. It is with that attitude that I and the other members of this office approach every case.

My findings, including the facts as can be determined, are as follows:

Prior to being shot, the decedent, Christopher Todd Rumple, was in contact with Jai Winchester (passenger) and Jahari Rustin (driver).

Text messages, Rumple’s earlier statements to a family member, and Winchester’s statements to law enforcement all confirm a meeting was set up where Rumple was to pay $70.00 to them regarding a prior drug sale. Upon their arrival, shortly after midnight, Rumple met Rustin and Winchester at their vehicle in the street.

Rumple had in his possession a homemade automatic firearm with a pistol grip and sling. This enabled him to hold, aim, and fire the gun with one hand.

Because of the size and length of the gun, it would have been easily visible to anyone Rumple approached. Rustin and Winchester had two guns, one in the glove compartment and one (ultimately used to shoot Rumple) between the seats.

However, there is no evidence that either weapon was displayed or used by Winchester or Rustin to threaten Rumple prior to the shooting. The only independent eyewitness saw a vehicle pull up, Rumple approach, and then within a short period of time, heard three (3) quick shots. The vehicle then drove away; only a limited description of the vehicle was obtained.

Winchester indicated that upon arriving, Rumple approached their vehicle like he was going to pay, holding money in one hand, but then pointed the “big gun” at them stating “I ought to blow your damn head off,” In response, Winchester stated that he ducked and then heard 3 shots, realizing that his brother, Rustin, had shot Rumple in response to Rumple pointing the gun at them and threatening to kill them. They then drove off, only to be stopped within minutes by an alert officer, J.A. Vail, of the China Grove Police Department.

Rumple was found on his back, a headlight on his head, a large homemade automatic firearm with a sling on his right arm, and $70 dollars clutched in his left hand. Rumple was struck once on the left side of his torso, another round appears to have hit the cartridge on his gun, and one struck just behind his left ear. That bullet track went from left to right. When he fell, Rumple ended up on his back, facing where the vehicle had been.

These facts are consistent with Rumple turning his head and torso to the right, away from the shooting, while his lower torso was still “facing” the vehicle.

Based on where the body was found, and the vehicle’s skid marks, it appears that Rumple was standing right next to the passenger side of the car prior to the shooting. All of these facts are consistent with Rustin’s and Winchester’s statements to law enforcement. There is no evidence of any plan or attempt to rob Rumple.

Furthermore, there is no evidence that Winchester had a firearm in his possession at the time of the shooting, or ever shot a firearm, or that he acted in concert with Rustin in regards to the shooting.

Prior to the shooting, all three parties were involved in some form of criminal activity (Rumple: drug transaction, possession of an automatic firearm; Rustin and Winchester: drug transaction, concealed and possession of illegal firearms, etc.). However, none of these activities would negate any of the parties’ right of self-defense.

Furthermore, the statement of Winchester, which was corroborated by Rustin, that Rumple pointed the “big gun” at them and said “I ought to blow you damn head off” is consistent with the physical evidence found at the scene. As alleged, Rumple’s action and statement constituted a criminal offense and Rustin and Winchester were justified under the law in using deadly force to defend themselves.

Prior to completing my review of the investigation, I met with members of the decedent’s family and members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on several occasions, to discuss the investigation, the evidence, the applicable law, and my conclusions.

Under the law, if self-defense is an issue, then the State is required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant(s) did not act in self-defense.

In this case, it is the opinion of the State that the available facts would not support a finding of beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant(s) did not act in self-defense. To the contrary, the evidence supports the conclusion that the defendant(s) did act in self-defense and thus their actions were justified under the law.

Therefore, the charges of murder against Jahari Rustin and Jai Winchester have been dismissed.

Other charges related to the illegal possession of firearms by Winchester and Rustin are still pending.

