911 calls from Burke County plane crash released

Emergency 911 calls from a Burke County plane crash were released Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Jamestown Road. The pilot, 84-year-old John Henry Shell Sr, was able to get to safety with the help of two witnesses, Tyler Woodard and Brian Stevens, who saw the crash and rushed over. Shell was out of the aircraft - a Superior T 6 - but needed help getting away from the burning plane.

"A plane just crashed, uh, right next to I-40," a 911 caller is heard saying to dispatch. "I heard it hit," the caller continued. "I was, uh outside and I seen it come up near the interstate and it looked like it went back down."

"It come like right over top of the Ford lot and uh and I heard it hit so my wife tells me she's trying to look," the man said. Dispatch said the man's call was one of many coming in about the downed plane.

"We've got an airplane crash," a second caller is heard saying. "It's like a historical aircraft, World War 2 style," the second caller continued.

Woodard said he knew something was wrong when he saw the plane circling and heard the engine sputtering near his apartment building.

Woodard and Stevens went running to see if they could help.

When they got to the plane Shell was stumbling out of the aircraft. Woodward said they grabbed his arms and helped him get away from the burning wreckage.

"He is very lucky to be alive," said Morganton Public Safety Chief Ronnie Rector.

Shell was then taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Shell's son, Michael, came out to look at the wreckage himself Tuesday afternoon.

"It's a miracle," he said as he looked inside what's left of the fuselage. Michael said his father is still hospitalized but doing very well.

"He doesn't really remember the crash, but is fine," he said.

As for the men who came to drag his father away from the burning wreckage, the son said, "They saved his life."

According to records from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is owned by John H. Shell, Sr from Morganton. The plane, which is listed as "experimental," was manufactured in 2010.

Federal investigators returned to the scene Tuesday.

