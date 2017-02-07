Landis residents say road conditions horrible and NC won't help

Many residents in the town of Landis and those right outside the town limits say they have had it with years of inconvenience and the cold shoulder from the railroad and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The ongoing project is part of the Salisbury to Kannapolis Railroad Improvements, which involve constructing approximately 11 miles of second track between Salisbury and Kannapolis as well as extending Kimball Road from Main Street to Chapel Street under a new railroad bridge, according to the NCDOT.

The state says that closing the crossings eliminates the risk of train/vehicle collisions, improves safety for rail and vehicle passengers, and reduces automobile and train congestion.

Getting to that point is what has residents upset.

On Monday night at a town board meeting, many residents and local leaders urged folks to contact local state level elected officials to have something done.

They're upset about the railroad project that has meant many intersections had to be closed, changing traffic patterns. But that they could live with, many said, if it were not for the damage being done to roads in the area.

"The state didn't do nothing but tear everything up," said Donna Tilley.

Chapel Street just outside the town limits, and the busy intersection of Ryder and Main are the particular targets of frustration.

Chapel Street is pockmarked with potholes, some very recently repaired, and there are many places where the asphalt on the left and right edges has completely broken off. There are mud filled ruts on either side of the road.

"So, something has got to be done about it," said Arthur Abernathy. "It's just a nuisance and it's a safety hazard with school buses passing here with dump trucks and one of them is going to hit in that hole and they're going to have a lawsuit."

The problem at Ryder and Main is a reworked intersection and railroad crossing that now includes a concrete median. Residents say it's now impossible for some trucks to make the turn, and they say it causes congestion.

On Tuesday crews wearing Norfolk Southern vests were working on equipment and the crossing arms at the intersection.

WBTV reached out to NCDOT and received the following reply:

We recognize that the work on the Piedmont Improvement Program has been a tremendous inconvenience to the public and the contractor is working to complete the project this summer. We have completed resurfacing one section of Main Street in China Grove and plan to begin another section from NC 152 to Mount Moriah Church Road in Landis this summer.

Additional resurfacing projects on Main Street and other roads will be programmed (executed) based on available funds.

We have discussed these issues with Town Officials, laying out timelines and processes during MPO meetings, public meetings and one-on-one meetings over the past year. We will continue to have dialogue with the Town concerning these issues.

The public has been asking for years for the resurfacing work to take place due to the wear and tear created by the rail project, thus we are working to schedule roads in this area in order of priority.

We are thankful to the public for their patience as we work towards towards completion:

PIP work will wrap-up this summer;

Chapel Street repair work will begin this spring;

The portion of Main Street resurfacing work from N.C. 152 in China Grove to Mount Moriah Church Road in Landis resurfacing will begin this summer and is scheduled for completion next spring.

State Representative Carl Ford (R-76) did respond, saying he will be working this week to fix the situation.

"I have had meetings with Transportation Chairs this week and have another one today," Ford wrote. "The division has told us for two years that Main Street would be resurfaced in 2017. Now the division says only 1/3 will be paved this year and the rest when funds are available. The Transportation Budget chairs are say the funds are there now. I'm working as fast and as hard as I can on this major problem."

