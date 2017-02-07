12-year-old Waxhaw girl powers home gold medal in Taekwondo

If you saw Avery Pardue dressed in street clothes just walking down the road, you’d have no idea of the menace that lives inside her 5'5" frame.

At 97 pounds, the Waxhaw native delivers enough power in one of her roundhouse kicks, to knock a full grown adult to the floor. Without proper protection, that same kick could break ribs and send someone to the hospital in serious trouble.

Last week Avery, who’s been practicing Taekwondo since she was 6, took home a gold medal at the U.S. Open Championship in Las Vegas. Twenty other competitors from Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Tahiti didn’t have what it takes to beat her.

“I was in complete shock after, so I couldn’t really process what I just did,” Avery said after her final match which she won 21-4 against her opponent from Mexico.

What she did according to her coach Master Jonathan Fleming, was huge, “It’s the Taekwondo equivalent of winning the entire Wimbledon tennis tournament.”

The art of Taekwondo competition focuses on scoring points against an opponent using mostly head-level kicks. Master Fleming says Avery packs incredible power into each kick, more than you might expect from such a thin frame.

“These are very powerful kicks,” Master Fleming said after taking a succession of 10 kicks from Avery, “It feels like your world is shaking a little bit.”

Competitors wear protective gear to prevent any serious injury but Avery explains the sport doesn’t come without pain. “Yeah it hurts, a lot. That’s why you have to block. You have to keep your hands up and try not to let them hit you, but you still want to hit them.”

In the last match of her gold-winning tournament, Avery appeared to take a victory early on by landing enough blows to her opponent. She successfully finished the match, she says, by blocking most of her opponents attempts to score.

It’s a huge feat for Avery and her family, also for her coach. Avery hopes to continue her training and one day make a run at the Olympic Games.

