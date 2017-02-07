MUGSHOTS: Six arrested for crimes in Alexander County - | WBTV Charlotte

MUGSHOTS: Six arrested for crimes in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Six people were arrested for crimes ranging from drug offenses to identity theft in Alexander County. 

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office said Monday the following people were arrested:

  • Eric Shawn Campbell, 33 or Stony Point, was arrested on Monday for felony obtaining property under false pretenses.
  • Demario Deonta Stewart, 32 of Newton, was arrested Sunday for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.
  • Erica Renee Bevins, 32 of Taylorsville, was arrested Sunday for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.
  • Joshua Lee Padgett, 24 of Salisbury, was arrested Friday for felony fugitive extradition warrant.
  • Carrie Marie Adkins, 28 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday for felony financial card theft.
  • Cynthia Diane Hayes, 39 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday for felony ID theft.

