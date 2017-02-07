MUGSHOTS: Six arrested for crimes in Alexander County

Six people were arrested for crimes ranging from drug offenses to identity theft in Alexander County.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office said Monday the following people were arrested:

Eric Shawn Campbell, 33 or Stony Point, was arrested on Monday for felony obtaining property under false pretenses.

Demario Deonta Stewart, 32 of Newton, was arrested Sunday for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Erica Renee Bevins, 32 of Taylorsville, was arrested Sunday for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Joshua Lee Padgett, 24 of Salisbury, was arrested Friday for felony fugitive extradition warrant.

Carrie Marie Adkins, 28 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday for felony financial card theft.

Cynthia Diane Hayes, 39 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday for felony ID theft.

