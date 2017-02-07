FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours expected Tuesday night, more possible Wednesday

Unseasonably warm weather will hold across the WBTV viewing area through Thursday. Afternoon readings Tuesday will push the low 70s east of the mountains, not too far from the record in Charlotte of 74° set back in 1999.

And while the warm temperatures will grab much of the short-term attention, there are two opportunities for rain expected before a cold front ends the warm-weather party Thursday.

The first will come tonight, with perhaps the heaviest downpours over the Charlotte metro area during the late night / early morning hours…while most of us are sleeping.

Most every model we use here in the WBTV First Alert Weather Center depicts this band of rain overnight, so it seems to us to be a pretty sure thing. The models also suggest every drop of rain will be east of the area by daybreak Wednesday, so chances are the rain jackets and umbrellas won’t be needed for the morning commute.

There is much less certainty…but a little more volatility….to the next round of rain forecast for late Wednesday evening. Some guidance suggests virtually no rain south of I-40 – see the RPM FUTURECAST map for Wednesday night.

Sure does not look like much of a severe weather threat for the Charlotte area. But there is at least one other reliable model that suggests otherwise, so we’re sticking with the idea that Wednesday will be a FIRST ALERT DAY…just in case a stronger thunderstorm can be generated Wednesday evening.

Stick with us for future updates, as hopefully the models will come in line and provide us a consensus solution. In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

