Dogs rescued from burning home near Plaza Midwood

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire near Charlotte's Plaza Midwood area Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Hawthorne Lane. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the home when they arrived.

It took about 27 firefighters 16 minutes to control the fire.

A cause hasn't been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.