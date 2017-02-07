Dogs rescued from burning home near Plaza Midwood - | WBTV Charlotte

Dogs rescued from burning home near Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire near Charlotte's Plaza Midwood area Tuesday morning. 

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Hawthorne Lane. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the home when they arrived. 

It took about 27 firefighters 16 minutes to control the fire. 

A cause hasn't been released. 

