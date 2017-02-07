Sheriff: Meth lab found in eastern Rowan

The Rowan Sheriff's Office says a dangerous meth lab operation was found inside a home in eastern Rowan County.

According to the report, on Monday, two Rowan County residents were arrested actively cooking methamphetamine at a residence at 1060 Farm Creek Road in Salisbury.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating activity at the residence, which was under foreclosure, for approximately one month.

The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at approximately 10 a.m. and discovered two persons inside the residence actively involved in manufacturing methamphetamine, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)-Southern Piedmont District, the SBI Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, Salisbury Police Department, and the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department in the execution of the search warrant and processing of the laboratory site.

The Rockwell Rural Fire Department, Rowan County EMS, and the Rowan County Rescue Squad assisted in site safety.

Investigators say that during the search they discovered that there were two active “one pot” shake and bake laboratories, and other one pot labs, as well as precursor materials used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Arrested were Jeremy Edward Moss, 30, and Justin Scott Long, 28. Moss listed 295 Hyde Lane, Salisbury, as his address, while Long gave his address as 1060 Farm Creek Road.

Moss and Long were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of precursor materials, maintaining a dwelling, and trafficking methamphetamine (Level III.) Bonds were set at $120,000.

Due to the amount of methamphetamine seized, Moss and Long face potential penalties of 225-279 months in prison and fines of $250,000.

Moss was on probation for a December 2015, conviction for possession of heroin.

