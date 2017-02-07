Novant Health Rowan adds new board members

From Novant Health: The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center recently announced the addition of five area residents to serve on its board of directors. Newly inducted members will serve a term of three years.

Michelle Patterson graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in marketing. Patterson and her family own and operate Patterson Farm Inc., a commercial fruit and vegetable farm and distribution center in China Grove, North Carolina. Michelle manages the retail and agritourism operations at the farm. Michelle has experience serving as chairwoman of the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority for three years and also served as a member of the Salisbury Tourism and Cultural Development Commission.

Mary Ponds graduated from Livingstone College in Salisbury with a degree in education. After receiving her degree, Mary served as a schoolteacher for the Rowan-Salisbury School System where she taught science for 34 years. After retirement, Mary became the mayor for the town of Granite Quarry in North Carolina. Upon being elected as mayor, Mary became the first female as well as the first African-American to hold the position as mayor for Granite Quarry. Mary served as a board member for Rowan Helping Ministries, Rowan Partnership for Children and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. She also holds several offices in various organizations within the White Rock AME. Zion Church.

D. Kenan Smith graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Kenan is the managing partner of Second Creek Development Company, a venture capital firm. He is also a past member of the board of directors of the Novant Health Foundation Rowan Medical Center and a member of the Civitan Club of Salisbury and serves on the club’s charitable foundation board.

Dr. Lynn Moody received her undergraduate degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh and her Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Before relocating to Rowan County, Lynn served as superintendent for the Rock Hill School District in South Carolina for seven years. Lynn has held the positions of teacher, counselor, coach and administrator. She is a native of Ruffin, North Carolina, where both of her parents were educators.

Dr. Telly Meadows graduated from medical school from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins University Hospitals in Baltimore. He is board-certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease and is on active medical staff at many Novant Health medical facilities, including Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Meadows also sees patients at Novant Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Salisbury.

To receive more information about Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, visit its web site or call 704-210-5000.

