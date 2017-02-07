Man dies after falling off work truck in southwest Charlotte Monday

A worker died after falling off a truck in southwest Charlotte Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three Little Mountain Builders employees were working on S. Tryon Street around 10:55 a.m. Monday. Two of the workers, including 48-year-old Jeffery Roger Lakta, were riding in a truck bed and setting out traffic cones.

The truck accelerated near Grapevine Drive after turning around and Lakta, who was standing on the tailgate, fell off with a piece of equipment.

Lakta struck his head on a curb and was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. Medical staff pronounced Lakta dead around 2:26 p.m. Monday.

His family has been notified of his death.

At this time, police say no charges have been filed. Police say drugs, alcohol, and speed were not contributing factors. No other workers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at 704-432-2169.

