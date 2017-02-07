Belk appears to drop Ivanka Trump brand from website

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - It appears that Charlotte-based Belk is the latest retailer to drop Ivanka Trump’s product lines from its website.

A landing page for the name of President Donald Trump’s daughter – whose brand includes women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories – turns up an error message on Belk’s website. A customer service representative confirmed that the brand had been removed from Belk’s site.

A spokeswoman for the department store chain could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear whether Trump’s products are still available for sale at Belk’s stores.

Some Ivanka Trump product images still appear on Belk’s website, though the items are not available for purchase.

The move comes days after Nordstrom, citing declining sales, announced that it would phase out Trump’s brand. On Friday, Neiman Marcus removed its Ivanka Trump line. Shoes.com has also removed her brand.

Belk’s removal of Trump’s products this past weekend also comes amid growing pressure from an activist campaign called #GrabYourWallet, the retail site Racked first reported.

Shannon Coulter, the campaign’s organizer, has implored a slew of other retailers, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Dillard’s, to boycott companies affiliated with the Trumps. Coulter tweeted this weekend that Belk carried 30 Trump-branded items as of Jan. 29.

Belk has its corporate headquarters on Tyvola Road. The local department store chain was bought by private equity group Sycamore Partners in late 2015.