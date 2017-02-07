Potential job growth behind commission's vote to approve incentives

A trucking company with a facility in China Grove was granted approval of an incentive plan by the Rowan County Commission during its meeting on Monday night.

R+L Carriers is considering a $7 million investment to expand a facility on Highway 29 and Pine Ridge Road.

The expansion could add up to 40 jobs at the China Grove location over the next five years.

"R+L have been a great corporate partner in Rowan County and we're honored that they've chosen us as a potential site for a significant new investment in facilities and quality jobs," commission chairman Greg Edds told WBTV. "We look forward to a long, mutually-beneficial future with R&L, their management and employees."

R+L wanted a grant through the state of North Carolina's One NC Fund, along with a $50,000 match from the county.

The county commissioners voted to approve the three-year agreement paying the company $16,666 in the first year and $16,667 in the second and third years.

The vote was unanimous. The company is expected to decide on the plans within the next few weeks.

The proposed expansion would include an extension of the terminal, additional maintenance and office space, a truck wash and extra lanes for fueling, according to the presentation. As many as 40 jobs could be added, company officials said.

Information on applying for jobs with the company can be found here: https://careers.rlcarriers.com/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.