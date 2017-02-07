No injuries in crash involving school bus in southeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries in crash involving school bus in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus in southeast Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

A car collided with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Randolph Road at Sharon Amity Road. It happened around 5:53 a.m.

Both drivers are OK and no students were aboard at the time, Medic says. 

The intersection was blocked for a time. 

