FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings chance for thunderstorms

We have issued a First Alert Day for Wednesday, guarding against the chance for stronger thunderstorms during the evening hours, but there is conflicting data for this forecast with other data suggesting we'll be in a much weaker storm environment, so check back with us as the midweek approaches.

First Alert: Cold front could spawn thunderstorms Wednesday

In the meantime, a line of showers is expected late tonight with thunderstorms even less likely, but not impossible. Before any rain arrives, we'll enjoy another unseasonably warm day with afternoon readings in the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring another afternoon of warm 70s before any storms approach. After the front clears the WBTV viewing area late Wednesday night, we'll start to cool down again for Thursday and Friday. Highs then will be limited to the low to mid 50s - much closer to average.

It looks like this time though, the cool snap will actually be over with by the weekend when highs are expected to rebound back into the warm 70s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

