Early-morning Gastonia house fires being investigated as arson

Two house fires that sparked within close proximity early Tuesday morning are being investigated as arson, according to Gastonia police reports.

Firefighters were called to the first fire around 1:11 a.m. Tuesday at a vacant home in the 1500 block of Collinston Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Police say no one was injured in the fire.

A second fire broke out a short time later about 1.5 miles away, on Milton Avenue. Fire officials say that home was also vacant.

"The Gastonia Fire Department Fire Investigation Task Force has ruled that both fires were intentionally set," the Gastonia Fire Department says.

Both homes were a total loss.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.