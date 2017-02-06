Feds tell Mecklenburg County Jail 287(g) priorities are going to change

Six months ago, then-candidate Donald Trump talked about revitalizing the nation's 287(g) program during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Now, President Trump doesn't seem to be wasting any time shaking things up.

The 287(g) program is nothing new inside the Mecklenburg County Jail. The inmates there have been subject to the federal partnership, which helps identify undocumented immigrants, for over a decade. But under President Obama the priorities of the program shifted. It was often only used to report offenders believed to be national security threats or dangerous criminals.

WBTV spoke with Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office Captain Daniel Stitt who is over the jail's arrest processing center.

"There are some changes coming. What those changes are going to be and how they're going to affect Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office - we have no idea at this point," Stitt said.

Hector Vaca with Action North Carolina supported the changes Obama made to the program, but worries about what's coming as The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says they've already gotten word those priorities are off the table.

"It helped ICE to figure out what their priorities were instead of going after everyone," Vaca said.

But Mecklenburg County says they've already gotten word those priorities are off the table.

"Under the new guidelines for the executive order with Trump, those priorities have gone away," Stitt said.

"Going back to the pre-Obama priorities is not going to make America safer. It's not going to keep our communities safer because it's going to erode the trust that people have in the police," Vaca said.

Mecklenburg County is one of 37 participating in 287g across the country. Gaston and Cabarrus Counties are as well.

Though Mecklenburg County has heard the program is changing, they are still waiting to find out what Trump's idea of the program will look like.

"We don't dictate to them what they're going to do and how they operate. They pretty much dictate it to us and we decide, 'yes we'll do that' or 'no we won't do that,'" Stitt said.

Until word comes from Washington the jail here plans to operate the program as they have been.

Vaca wishes it would stay that way.

"It just creates fear," he said.

WBTV reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for clarification and has yet to hear back.?

