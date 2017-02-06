Walks away

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

84-year old pilot Dr. John Shell walked away from a fiery plane crash in Morganton. Dr. Shell is a retired orthodontist who owns several vintage planes. The one he crash landed late this afternoon in was a modified replica of a T6 “Texan” trainer which was originally used to train World War II pilots. Reporter Steve Ohnesorge has the story of how a good Samaritan helped Dr. Shell get out and away from the flames in time.

Two Charlotte teens killed in a wrong-way crash by who police say was a drunk driver. Tonight, friends of the high school sweethearts, Dana Wilson and Ryan Menke, talk about losing such wonderful young people.

The stage is set tomorrow for a courtroom showdown over President Donald Trump's travel ban of refugees as well as people traveling to the U.S. from seven predominately-Muslim countries. A three-member panel of judges in San Francisco will hear the government’s appeal of Mr. Trump executive order.

Would you run a 5K race while eating a dozen doughnuts? Hundreds did over the weekend proving it’s a sweet way to make money for charity.

When Meteorologist Leigh Brock says, “back to the 70’s,” I think bell bottoms and disco. What she means is we’re got two days of fabulously warm temperatures coming our way. The only hitch with unseasonably warm days for February could be severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!