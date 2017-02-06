Cam Newton, Kia Proctor welcome second child

Newton wore a pair of rose gold cleats during a pregame warmup on December 24, 2016 at BofA Stadium. The cleats were thought to be an announcement of the gender of his second child, who was born over the weekend. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Newton, center, introduces his son, Chosen to his teammates following practice at Wofford College on July 31, 2016. Looking on at right, is Newton's girlfriend, Kia Proctor. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue/The Charlotte Observer) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is starting a new year fresh, and with a blessing: A baby girl.

A team source confirmed that Newton, 27, and longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their second child over the weekend.

Details of the birth, including the child’s name, have not been confirmed.

Speculation surfaced earlier in the season when Newton, known for his fashion statements that sometimes are literally “statements,” wore a pair of rose-gold cleats before a Christmas Eve game. Many thought it signified that Newton and Proctor were expecting a girl (their 1-year-old son, Chosen, was born on Christmas Eve in 2015), a question that Newton laughed off in a press conference following the game.

Teammate and friend Leonard Johnson also posted a photo on his Instagram page that appeared to be in reference to the birth of Newton and Proctor’s second child, causing some speculation. In the photo, he is lighting up a cigar and wrote the message, “Celebrating life! Congratulations (friend)!”