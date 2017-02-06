Salisbury Police make arrest in 2016 homicide

Salisbury Police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred in December of 2016.

On Monday, Salisbury Police investigators arrested Jamar Rahmel Robinson, 28 of Statesville, for the murder of Albert Brice Shelton, Jr., of Salisbury. He was taken into custody at his residence in Statesville.

In a news release at the time of the incident, Captain Shelia Lingle said that on Saturday morning, December 17, at 2:12 a.m. police and first responders were called to the 700 block of Victory Street in reference a cardiac arrest. Once they arrived they found that Shelton had been shot.

Shelton died at the scene.

Robinson was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by felon. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance was set for February 9, 2017.

