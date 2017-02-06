On The Go With Stro: Learning to ride a unicycle with King Charles Troupe

The Ringling Bros. were in town this weekend for their final performance in the Queen City, and while they were here I had a chance to get a lesson in riding a unicycle from the King Charles Troupe.

KTC joined the circus in 1969 and they were the first African American group to do so.

As far as riding a unicycle goes, it is way harder than you can imagine! Not only do you need great balance, but also a great sense of direction... because no matter which way you push the pedal you're going somewhere!

Watch the video for more!

If you have an idea for On The Go With Stro e-mail Ashley at astroehlein@wbtv.com.

