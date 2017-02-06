First Alert: Cold front could spawn thunderstorms Wednesday

A First Alert Day has been issue for Wednesday evening as a cold front arrives and may spawn some scattered thunderstorms.

Anyone with evening plans Wednesday should watch the weather closely during the day to avoid getting caught outdoors in a thunderstorm. While the chance of severe weather is low, it is not zero during this period.

But even in the absence of severe weather, any thunderstorm by definition is producing lightning which is an inherent danger with all localized thunderstorms.

In terms of severe weather, see the accompanying picture. The highest risk of severe weather will remain just west of the Carolinas on Tuesday, then the front arrives later Wednesday.

Check back here as we monitor this situation making adjustments to the outlook as necessary.

