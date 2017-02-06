Mayor Roberts: HB2 is hurting other areas of North Carolina

Among the challenges Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts spoke of during her State of the City address Monday was last year’s riots following the police-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

The mayor talked about economic disparities across our community and the need to build more affordable housing.

The one topic fueling her remarks on stage and afterward with reporters was fixing North Carolina's controversial House Bill 2.

"One of the things that I'm most proud of is standing strong for equality," Roberts said.

While Charlotte's anti-discrimination ordinance was rolled back the by North Carolina General Assembly, Roberts said state lawmakers went too far in their repeal.

The mayor told the audience at East Mecklenburg High, "It's not right to fire someone for being gay."

Her suggestion to decision makers in Raleigh is to back off.

"The legislature just needs to let Charlotte be Charlotte. And why? Because Charlotte is the economic engine of our state," she said.

While protest supporting HB2 demonstrates division in our state, Roberts told reporters after her speech it's not just Charlotte feeling the after effects.

"Greensboro's mayor told me they'll lose 53 events over the next five years if HB2 isn't lifted by March," Roberts said.

NCAA-sanctioned events figure into that decision, but there is another issue Roberts said is connected to timing. The mayor feels the clock may be running out as it relates the Queen City's future with the NBA All-Star Game.

"The commissioner has told us that unless there is some change that they will not be able to come in 2019 either," Roberts said.

The mayor is among those hopeful that HB2 will be repealed during this session of the General Assembly.

