78-year-old sex offender faces new charge

A 78-year-old Rowan County man who is a registered sex offender is now facing another charge related to a case from the 1980's.

Coy Daniel Sheets was charged on Monday with crime against nature and perjury.

The investigation began in October when a complaint was given to the Rowan Sheriff's Office. The complaint alleged that Sheets had sexually assaulted them when the victim was a child in the 1980s.

This investigation began and during the course of the investigation detectives were able to gather enough evidence to present the case to the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.

In November the felony charges of indecent liberties with a minor were obtained for Sheets. Sheets was arrested as his home and placed in jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

Sheets has a lengthy criminal record involving sex crimes against children, including felony charges of taking indecent liberties with children in 2003 and 2006, and sexual battery in 2009.

