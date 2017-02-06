Getting NC high school students ready for college

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) is partnering with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) to help CMS graduates better prepare for Math and English once they go to college.

There is a new North Carolina mandate that states any student who scores less than a 17 on their American College Testing (ACT) math test must get the extra help. CMS leaders said during the 2015-2016 school year, about 10,000 juniors took the ACT and about 40% of them scored below 17.

CPCC is now taking a more active role helping high school teachers ensure students are making the grade before going to college. CPCC says this does not mean high school teachers are missing the mark.

"It really speaks to the fact that we may not have done enough talking," CPCC Associate Dean of STEM Bruce Johnson said. "When I say we - what goes on in the high schools versus what goes on in the community colleges."

CMS is one of seven school districts throughout the state that are piloting this program before it goes statewide in 2018. The program is called EdReady.

West Charlotte, Vance, Myers Park, and Harding University High School are the four CMS schools trying out the program. The high school teachers at those schools are now on special assignment with community college professors.

"To have a more direct view of what goes on and what takes place in community colleges classrooms so that they are better positioned in their classrooms to make the right type of adjustments for a smoother transition," Johnson said.

Johnson said several years ago about 74% of CMS graduates entering CPCC needed remediation. He said those numbers have since decreased, but there is still more work that needs to be done. Educators say what high school students are missing is that community colleges have a different level of analysis and a stronger use of technology than high school classrooms.

Those could be the holes that need to be filled before students go to college.

Many think EdReady will give students a better chance to succeed once they graduate from high school. As officials continue to tweak the program before the statewide rollout, some are concerned about funding. CMS leaders say this was an unfunded mandate from state lawmakers.

"As we think about the ongoing training, the continuous attention to regularly refining the curriculum and ensuring we are putting the right type of strategies and adjustments in place, that does require dollars and support to keep that going," Johnson said.

CMS juniors are preparing to take the next ACT the end of February.

