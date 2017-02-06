Charlotte teens die in wrong-way crash caused by suspected drunk driver

Two Wilmington teenagers were killed in a suspected DWI crash in Lumberton early Monday morning. (Source: Photo provided to WECT by @_bbygal/Twitter)

Two teenagers, who lived in Charlotte, died after their vehicle was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver in Lumberton.

The crash happened on Highway 74 near Highway 41 South, according to Lumberton Police. Friends say 18-year-old Dana Michelle Wilson and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Ryan Michael Menke were heading back to Charlotte from their hometown of Wilmington early Monday morning.

Police said Broderick Jones, 38, was driving east in the westbound lane when he struck the couple.

Friend Allie Williams said she has known Dana and Ryan since they went to high school together in Wilmington. Williams said Dana had just started her first semester at UNC-Charlotte and was interested in possibly becoming a nurse like her mother.

“She always had a smile on her face. She was super bubbly,” said Allie about her friend. She described Ryan as someone who was very kind.

On a social media page, Allie pleaded for people to think twice before driving while impaired. She showed two pictures of Dana smiling. The post has been shared hundreds of times.

#UNCC please do not drink & drive..We lost a student today due to it. Please keep her and her boyfriends family and friends in your prayers pic.twitter.com/QTNFTmkzUP — allie williams (@allisonlynn_) February 6, 2017

“It’s a college campus. People drink all the time. They definitely should be aware of it. It should help people prevent from drinking and driving,” said WIlliams about her message.

She told WBTV she frequently makes the drive from Charlotte to Wilmington on Highway 74. The crash hits home for her.

“If I left yesterday rather than today, like that could have been me,” said Williams.

Jones was flown to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are life-threatening at this time.

According to the press release, both vehicles were destroyed and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

