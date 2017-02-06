Man killed in ATV crash in Morganton

An elderly man was killed in an accident involving an ATV in Burke County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. on property near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in Morganton. Investigators have not released many details, but from WBTV's Sky3, it appeared the ATV crashed into a creek.

The victim's name has not been released.

