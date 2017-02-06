Man carjacked, robbed after meeting woman from Facebook

Two men and a woman are wanted for their involvement in a carjacking and robber that happened in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the victim, a 20-year-old man, had been talking with 21-year-old Destiny Dawn Bentley, of Lenoir, on Facebook and the two agreed to meet near the Optimist Park on Startown Road.

When the two met around 5 a.m., Bentley got into the victim's car. While they were talking, two white males, one with a gun and one with a knife, came to the vehicle and knocked on the window before pulling the victim out of the car.

The men then took the victim's wallet and one drove away in the victim's car. The other robber then got into Bentley's car with her and they drove away as well.

The victim, who was not injured, walked to a nearby home and called 911. His vehicle - a 2003 Mazda 6 - was entered as stolen in NCIC. It was spotted a short time later in Hudson, NC, but police were unable to stop it.

Bentley is being charged with robbery with a firearm. She has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information on Bentley's whereabouts, the identities of the men who allegedly helped her, or the incident is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

