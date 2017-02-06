WBTV Sports Overtime: Questions surround the football program at Davidson Day

2011 was the first year of varsity football at Davidson Day. Thru 6 seasons, they have won 4 state titles.
But questions currently surround the program as they look for a new head coach and face an even bigger problem as some of their best players have transferred from the program.
For more on Davidson Day football watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
