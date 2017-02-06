Driver charged after woman struck, killed in north Charlotte

A driver has been charged after a woman who was struck by a vehicle north of uptown Charlotte Friday died at the hospital.

Royalty Alice Gaten, 27, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in the death of Doris Obelle Ballard, 53.

Police said Ballard was walking along the sidewalk on the 1500 block of N. Tryon Street just before 1 p.m. Friday when Gaten, who was pulling out of a parking lot, struck her.

Gaten was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she died a short time later.

Investigators said neither speed nor impairment contributed to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Gormican at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

