Motorcyclist in January Ballantyne-area crash dies

A man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in the Ballantyne-area on Jan. 18 has died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 21-year-old Dillon Perry was driving at a high rate of speed on a 1999 Ducati motorcycle when he lost control and crashed on Ballantyne Commons Parkway. It happened around 8:49 p.m.

The motorcycle slid off the road and hit a tree. Medic took Dillon to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. On Friday, Dillon was pronounced dead due to his injuries, CMPD says.

Police say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Dillon's next of kin has been notified of his death. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

