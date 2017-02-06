Man charged with stabbing three people in Lincoln County

A man accused of stabbing three people in Lincoln County overnight has been charged.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on River Hill Trail just after midnight in reference to a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a man and two women who had been stabbed.

Brandon Lashan Lineberger, 28, was identified as the suspect and was immediately taken into custody. A witness told deputies that one of the women got into an argument with Lineberger, and that Lineberger then began stabbing the woman in the laundry room. The woman's mother reportedly tried to intervene but was cut in the process.

A 57-year-old man tried to get the knife away from Lineberger and was stabbed multiple times, deputies say. All those involved lived together at the home.

The first woman stabbed was airlifted to CHS-Main in Charlotte in critical condition. EMS took the other man and woman to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Lineberger was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

