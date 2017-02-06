Charlotte used cars are ready for the Big Game!

Toyota of N Charlotte is ready for the big – are you? The Big Game is taking place this Sunday, and it’s sure to be a good game. These two teams have worked hard for months to make their way to the final and much-anticipated game. This year, the the Game will take place in Houston Texas, where the New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons. If you’re ready to support your team this weekend, make sure your car is going to get you to that big viewing party – or to the game itself!

Score big with our best used cars

If you’re looking to show support for your favorite team, what better way than to upgrade your ride to one that sports your teams’ colors? At our used car dealership, we have used cars that show spirit for the New England Patriots and other cars that rep the Atlanta Falcons. But these cars offer so much more than just colorful support!

Used 2009 Ford Ranger 2WD Reg Cab 112 XLT Truck (Stk #: 77510053A) - $10,995*

Whether you’re cheering for the Falcons or the Patriots, this used Ford truck is ready to tailgate. Painted with a Torch Red color, this trusty used truck will get you to your local tailgate in no time.

Used 2013 Honda Civic Auto LX Coupe (Stk #: 7180070A) - $12,495*

Arrive in style to the watch party with a used Honda coupe! This Charlotte used car can take you and up to four of your friends to the party. This pre-owned car is fashioned in a Crystal Black Pearl exterior paint color with gray interior.

Used 2016 Toyota Camry I4 Auto SE Sedan (Stk #: 7250182A) - $15,995*

Show your team spirit for the Patriots all the way to Houston with this Parisian Night Pearl used Toyota Camry! This used Toyota in Charlotte has features to make a road trip to Texas a breeze, features like: Bluetooth wireless connectivity, fully automatic headlights, cruise control, and backup camera.

Used 2016 Dodge Caravan SXT Van (Stk #: P4387) - $17,995*

Make it a family affair with a used Dodge minivan! This Charlotte used Dodge can seat up to seven and still has over 30 cubic feet of cargo space left in the back. The power sliding rear passenger doors make it easy for your passengers to get in and out of the rear seating.

Certified Used 2015 Toyota Tundra Crewmax 5.7L FFV V8 6-Spd AT SR5 Truck (Stk #: 7440110A) - $36,695*

Take a used Toyota Tundra back to its roots! If you’re driving to Texas for the big game, take a used Toyota truck. Did you know that Toyota trucks are built and manufactured in San Antonio, Texas?

Whether you’re catching the big game in person or on your buddy’s 80-inch television – make sure you’re behind the wheel of the right ride! Toyota of N Charlotte has the best used cars for your Super Bowl party, so scoop up your favorite before it’s gone. Take it for a test drive at our used car dealership in Charlotte; we’re located at 13429 Statesville Road – just off of I-77 at exit 23!

